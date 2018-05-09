Venture Life Group announced on Wednesday that it has extended its manufacturing contract with Alliance Pharma until 2025 and secured business in excess of that currently undertaken for Alliance. The AIM-traded self-care group said the deal will generate additional revenues to the company of at least 1.6m annually, with the addition of further product manufacturing expected to begin in the second half of 2018. A statement said the deal placed Venture Life Group "at the forefront" of Alliance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...