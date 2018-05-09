Walmart has agreed to buy a 77% stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart for $16bn. The remainder of Flipkart will be held by some of its existing shareholders, which include co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global and Microsoft. Walmart's immediate focus will be on serving customers and growing the business, but more long-term, it will support Flipkart's ambition to transition into a publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary. Walmart's president and chief executive officer, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...