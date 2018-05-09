IMCD N.V.: IMCD - Resolutions Annual General Meeting 9 May 2018

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (9 May 2018) - At the Annual General Meeting of IMCD N.V. (IMCD) held on 9 May 2018 all resolutions on the agenda were passed. Piet van der Slikke (CEO) and Hans Kooijmans (CFO) were reappointed as members of the Management Board for another term of four years. The financial statements for the year 2017 were adopted and the dividend proposal of EUR 0.62 per share in cash was approved. The dividend calendar is as follows:

11 May 2018 Ex-dividend date

14 May 2018 Record date

15 May 2018 Payment date





Further resolutions included the reappointment of the Supervisory Board members Michèl Plantevin and Arjan Kaaks (respectively Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee). Stephan Nanninga was appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a first term of four years.





Deloitte Accountants B.V. was reappointed as external auditor for the years 2019 and 2020.





Details of the Annual General Meeting are available at IMCD's corporate website www.imcdgroup.com/investors (https://www.imcdgroup.com/investors).





