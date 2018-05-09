

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Passengers were evacuated from a Delta Air Lines flight at Denver International Airport on Tuesday night after smoke was detected in the cabin.



Evacuation from Delta Flight 1854 that arrived from Detroit occurred after the MD-90 aircraft landed safely at Denver International Airport shortly after 8 p.m. local time. As the aircraft was taxiing, smoke was reported in the cabin and the aircraft was safely evacuated.



Some of the passengers were seen standing on the aircraft's wing during the evacuation. A passenger said that fumes were coming through the vents.



Fire fighters responded to the call about smoke inside the plane and were told that the plane was evacuated using portable stairs. Some passengers reported minor injuries, while at least one person was taken to the hospital.



'After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin. Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses,' Delta said in a statement.



The airline stressed that safety of its customers and crew is its top priority and apologized for the concern the situation has caused.



Meanwhile, Denver International Airport tweeted that airport operations are normal.



