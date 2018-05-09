sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,301 Euro		+0,029
+1,28 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,277
2,331
18:01
2,29
2,335
17:30
09.05.2018 | 16:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Result of General Meeting

Capita plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 9

Capita plc

9 May 2018

Announcement of General Meeting Results

At the General Meeting of Capita plc held on 9 May 2018, both resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1To authorise the Directors to allot shares in connection with the Rights Issue.492,835,86999.512,428,3500.49495,264,21973.899,961
2To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of shares in connection with the Rights Issue.492,746,02699.492,502,2210.51495,248,24773.8925,933

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 720 0641


© 2018 PR Newswire