Capita plc - Result of General Meeting

Capita plc

9 May 2018

Announcement of General Meeting Results

At the General Meeting of Capita plc held on 9 May 2018, both resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 To authorise the Directors to allot shares in connection with the Rights Issue. 492,835,869 99.51 2,428,350 0.49 495,264,219 73.89 9,961 2 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment of shares in connection with the Rights Issue. 492,746,026 99.49 2,502,221 0.51 495,248,247 73.89 25,933

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 720 0641