

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in April 2018 increased 3.4% from April 2017, on a capacity increase of 4.9%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 3.4 percent to 21.76 billion from 21.05 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 4.9 per cent to 26.56 billion from 25.33 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month declined 1.2 points to 81.9 percent from 83.1 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 9.18 million passengers in the recent month, up 4.4 percent from last year's 8.80 million passengers.



The Group performance comprised British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express) and Vueling.



