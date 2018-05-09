Leading Biopharmaceutical Patient Engagement and Advocacy Consultancy Deepens Industry, Healthcare Stakeholder Relations Expertise

MK&A, a leading patient engagement and advocacy consulting firm to the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced its acquisition by Cláudia Hirawat, former president of PTC Therapeutics, former MK&A client and a member of the firm's board of advisors. The acquisition brings new and enhanced capabilities in healthcare constituency engagement consulting to MK&A through Hirawat's extensive knowledge of the biopharmaceutical industry and particularly her long standing dedication to patient advocacy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005860/en/

MK&A Exec Chair Cláudia Hirawat (Photo: Business Wire)

With the acquisition, the firm's founder and president, Mark Krueger, takes on the position of chief strategic officer. MK&A veteran and former senior vice president Ellen Coleman is promoted to the role of president and chief executive officer.

Hirawat joins the firm as executive chair, where she will work closely with Krueger and Coleman on corporate development, corporate strategy, finance and operations. She will also provide executive level counsel to clients.

"I am delighted to be a part of the enormously talented group of professionals at MK&A," said MK&A executive chair Cláudia Hirawat. "They uniquely understand how to create and execute programs that produce measurable outcomes that align with the goals of the industry and patient, consumer and professional groups. I am extremely fortunate to bring together all aspects of my experience and background in service of the rights of patients and the development of new models for partnerships in public health and global healthcare."

For over 23 years, MK&A has been recognized as a leader for its success in creating and delivering innovative strategies to place the patient in the center of health care, increasing and accelerating access to critically important medicines and therapies The firm's key achievements have included returning thalidomide to legitimate use, organizing the largest pre-approval drug access program in history, and contributing to the approval of 25 treatments for rare cancers and rare diseases.

"This acquisition and restructuring enables me to focus on providing high-level counsel to clients, advancing thought leadership on key trends and topics in the field and expanding the firm, while moving away from operational aspects of the business," said MK&A chief strategic officer Mark Krueger. "At the same time, with a well-deserved promotion, Ellen Coleman builds on her years of strong leadership and excellent work at MK&A to assume responsibility for the operation and direction of the firm."

"Through the many years I have partnered with MK&A as a client or served as an advisor, the balance with Ellen Coleman and Mark Krueger has always been a key strength of the firm," Hirawat added. "I am so pleased with the opportunity to have them as colleagues and look forward to sharing unprecedented successes with this remarkable group. We will all focus on our strengths, and we make a great team."

Hirawat has previously served on MK&A's board of advisors and was a client of the firm when she was president of PTC Therapeutics. Prior to her 15-year tenure at PTC Therapeutics, Hirawat was vice president at Ledbetter Stevens, a management consulting firm in the biopharmaceutical area. She also currently serves as chair of the International Circle of Ambassadors of EURORDIS, a non-profit alliance of over 700 patient organizations from more than 60 countries that work together to improve the lives of the 30 million people living with a rare disease in Europe. Additionally, Hirawat has served as an advisor to multiple biopharmaceutical and non-profit organizations, including the Business Council for The National Hemophilia Foundation and on the board of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

"This transaction positions MK&A for stronger growth and new opportunities to work with the life sciences industry and patient groups and communities," said Ellen Coleman, MK&A president and chief executive officer. "We believe Cláudia's extensive industry experience, deep knowledge of the advocacy community around the world and experience as an advocate bring MK&A new perspectives and opportunities."

About MK&A

Founded in 1995, MK&A is a leading consultancy to the pharmaceutical, biotech, device and diagnostic companies around the world in their quest to deliver quality care through innovative and effective partnerships with patient, consumer and professional groups. For more information, visit www.mkanda.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005860/en/

Contacts:

Media:

PR On Call

Kathryn Morris, 914-204-6412

Kathryn@proncall.com