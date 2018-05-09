sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,00 Euro		-0,17
-1,12 %
WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,086
15,168
18:11
15,05
15,16
18:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR15,00-1,12 %