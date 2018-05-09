Chinese module manufacturing heavyweight JinkoSolar has announced the achievement of a new world record efficiency for a p-type monocrystalline silicon cell, at 23.95%. The record has been confirmed in testing by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.JinkoSolar has broken its own record for p-type monocrystalline cell efficiency, producing a cell with 23.95% efficiency. The company set the previous record for the technology back in Novermber 2017 at 23.45%, with both efficiencies certified by the Photovoltaic and Wind Power Systems Quality Test Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...