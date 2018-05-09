Team Energy launches with fully integrated, next-generation marketing services model

BP has selected WPP (NYSE: WPP) as its preferred partner to provide marketing communication services for its Corporate, Fuels and Castrol businesses globally.

The decision is the culmination of a thorough competitive review process which began in mid 2017.

WPP's Team Energy, created specifically for BP, will provide services including advertising, media investment management, digital media, marketing communication and branding services, public relations and brand research drawing on talent and expertise from agencies such as VML, Ogilvy, Mindshare, Grey, Essence, SocialLabs and Landor.

As part of an innovative new approach, Team Energy includes a flexible media model for BP EnergyMedia that combines talent from across WPP agencies such as Mindshare, Essence, Neo and POSSIBLE and matches global buying power with unparalleled specialist skills in programmatic, search and ecommerce.

Team Energy will be located in London with hub office locations around the world to support BP's diverse business globally.

Geoff Morrell, Group Head of Communications External Affairs at BP, said: "BP has enjoyed a highly successful relationship with WPP and we appreciate their exceptional partnership throughout the last 20 years. This has led to some iconic work not least the development of BP's Helios logo and a series of award-winning advertising campaigns. As we enter the third decade of our relationship, we have agreed on a completely new way of working to enable easy access to the best talent and ideas that WPP has to offer. We are excited by the possibilities this creates."

Andrew Scott, Chief Operating Officer at WPP, said: "As long-term partners to BP, we are delighted to begin a new chapter of our relationship. To help BP meet its needs we've created a purpose-built team that brings together hand-picked talent and expertise from across WPP. Our bespoke vision for BP is a clear demonstration of how we see the future delivering agile, responsive and impactful services that drive results and help realise the client's growth ambitions."

About WPP

WPP is the world leader in communications services. The Group provides a comprehensive range of services including digital, ecommerce and shopper marketing; advertising media investment management; data investment management; public relations public affairs; brand consulting; health & wellness communications; and specialist communications.

