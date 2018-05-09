The "The New ICH GCP E6 R2 Addendum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ICH GCP E6 revision 2 Addendum came into effect in Europe on 14 June 2017, and it is important to all involved in clinical research to understand and have implemented these changes to ensure regulatory compliance. The updated guideline includes a number of 'hot' Good Clinical Practice inspection topics, which are also covered in a number of other EU and FDA guidelines and documents, and a further major revision is also being planned.

This course will cover these new requirements, evaluate the changes and discuss how these should have been implemented by sponsors, CROs and study sites. This will enable you to meet the new international ICH GCP E6 revision 2 Addendum standard to ensure the clinical trial data required by the regulatory authorities internationally, including the EU, Japan, the United States and Switzerland are met.

Benefits of attending

Understand the new requirements of the updated ICH GCP guideline

Discuss challenges and opportunities in implementing the new guidance

Review the new requirements for Sponsor Oversight, CROs, quality systems, risk based approaches and the TMF

Share best practice of these additional new GCP requirements which will facilitate a broad and consistent international implementation of new methodologies for running clinical trials

Who Should Attend:

The course is relevant for professionals working in clinical research/clinical operations, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, regulatory authorities and study sites including investigator initiated studies involved in clinical trials. It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise/support clinical trial personnel (such as clinical trial supply, quality assurance, document management, legal, and all other professionals who want to know more about the new ICH GCP (R2) guideline).

Agenda:

Understand the background to ICH GCP (R2) and the new plans for further revision to the guideline

Why the revision and further major changes?

The links of ICH GCP (R2) and other relevant EU and FDA guidelines and documents including the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Overview of the changes of the new ICH GCP (R2) guideline and how these will impact on clinical trials

Inspection considerations

New definitions

Certified copies

Key requirements for compliance

Investigator study site oversight

Investigator responsibilities for supervision*

Ensuring appropriate qualifications of staff

Sponsor implementation

Implications for changes to processes and SOPs

A new quality standard of ICH GCP (R2)

Quality management

Implementing a quality management system

Critical processes and data identification *Risk process implementation

Oversight of CROs

New requirements for sponsor oversight of vendors/CROs

Implications for the selection, contracts, management and performance of CROs

Practical approaches to how to demonstrate sponsor oversight compliance

Risk-based monitoring

Risk-based monitoring approaches

Case study

Monitoring plans

Electronic systems

Validation processes

SOPs needed for electronic trial data handling

Non-compliance of GCP and CAPA

How to carry out and document corrective and preventative action (CAPA) to comply with ICH (R2) to manage serious non-compliance of GCP

Trial Master File and preparation for inspection

What additional documents should the TMF contain?

EMA draft TMF expectations for the TMF including e-TMF

How to prepare for inspection of the new requirements

