COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 1.125% € 1bn senior 2033

9thMay 2018

Kredianstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2033]

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: KfW Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: DE000A2LQHT2 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 1.125% due 9th May 2033 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole CIB

Goldman Sachs

