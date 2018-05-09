sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,858 Euro		+0,272
+2,57 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,841
10,89
18:04
10,842
10,882
18:06
09.05.2018 | 16:37
(17 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 1.125% € 1bn senior 2033

COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 1.125% € 1bn senior 2033

PR Newswire

London, May 9

Post-stabilisation notice

9thMay 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kredianstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2033]

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:KfW
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:DE000A2LQHT2
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:1.125% due 9th May 2033
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Goldman Sachs

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire