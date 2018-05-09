COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 1.125% € 1bn senior 2033
London, May 9
Post-stabilisation notice
9thMay 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kredianstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2033]
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|KfW
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQHT2
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|1.125% due 9th May 2033
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Goldman Sachs
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
