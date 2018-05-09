

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Annual General Meeting of Vonovia SE (DAIMF) approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and Management Board with the necessary majority. The actions of the Management Board (99.81 percent of votes) and the Supervisory Board (97.92 percent of votes) were formally approved for the 2017 fiscal year.



The shareholders followed the proposal of the Supervisory Board and Management Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.32 per share for the 2017 fiscal year, which represents an increase of EUR 0.20 on the previous year. This year, the company is once again offering the option of a stock dividend in addition to the traditional cash dividend.



As proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting also resolved to increase authorized capital to the extent permitted by law.



The Supervisory Board was reappointed by the Annual General Meeting, with J?rgen Fitschen and Vitus Eckert joining the company's supervisory body for the first time. The Supervisory Board's term of office ends with the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



At its inaugural meeting, which was held immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE unanimously elected J?rgen Fitschen (69) as its Chairman. Prof. Edgar Ernst was once again elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The committees formed by the Supervisory Board were also reconstituted.



