Puration Inc.: Puration Announces Acquisition of Canadian Cannabis Farmers Co-Op

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) announced the acquisition of Canadian Cannabis Farmers Co-Op. The acquisition is intended to add to Puration's existing cannabis cultivation strategy specifically by opening for Puration the recreational marijuana market expected to be legalized nationwide in Canada this summer. Puration's plan's for Canada also include an expansion of the company's cannabis infused beverage business with the introduction THCSavor, a THC infused beverage. The company plans to publish on-demand presentation including more details on the plans for Canadian Cannabis Farmers Co-Op.

