LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal (MT) approved all resolutions by a strong majority. 70.12% of the voting rights were represented at the general meeting.



The shareholders re-elected Mrs. Karyn Ovelmen and Mr. Tye Burt as directors of ArcelorMittal for a term of three years each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX