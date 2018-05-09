

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar extended its early rally against its major opponents in the New York session on Wednesday.



The loonie spiked up to more than a 3-month high of 1.5256 against the euro and a 6-day high of 85.44 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.5375 and 84.16, respectively.



The loonie climbed to a 2-day high of 1.2842 versus the greenback and more than a 5-month high of 0.9593 against the aussie, coming off from its previous lows of 1.2975 and 0.9653, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.51 against the euro, 86.5 against the yen, 1.27 versus the greenback and 0.95 against the aussie.



