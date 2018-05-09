

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden have vehemently criticized President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the international nuclear deal with Iran.



In a move that disappointed the global community, Trump announced Tuesday that he is terminating the United States' participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, and re-imposing sanctions lifted under the deal.



Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, ahead of the May 12 deadline - the end of a 120-day review period.



The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into, according to him. The JCPOA granted several exemptions to Iran in return for agreeing to limitations on its nuclear program.



The agreement between Iran on the one side and the US, China, Russia, Germany, France, the UK and EU on the other was signed in 2015 under the initiative of the Obama administration.



'I believe that the decision to put the JCPOA at risk without any Iranian violation of the deal is a serious mistake,' Obama said in a detailed statement shortly after Trump scrapped it.



Obama claimed that 'the JCPOA is working - a view shared by our European allies, independent experts, and the current U.S. Secretary of Defense, and has significantly rolled back Iran's nuclear program.'



Describing Trump's announcement as 'so misguided,' Obama said 'Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America's closest allies.'



The Nobel peace laureate warned, 'The consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America's credibility, and puts us at odds with the world's major powers.'



'Without the JCPOA, the United States could eventually be left with a losing choice between a nuclear-armed Iran or another war in the Middle East,' he noted.



Joe Biden, who was Obama's deputy, said that the United States' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is a profound mistake. It will isolate the United States from nearly every major world power, and will weaken America's credibility and global leadership, according to him.



