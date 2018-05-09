CarSmartt, Inc.: Carsmartt (R) (OTC: CRSM) Annnounces its Closing of the Acquisition of Mining Boys, Inc.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Today the president of CarSmartt (R), (OTC PINK: CRSM) Roy Capasso is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Mining Boys, Inc., a Florida corporation. On April 16, 2018, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the acquisition and it authorized the payment of three hundred million (300,000,000) shares of its Common Stock for 100% of the common stock, inventory, assets and intellectual property of Mining Boys, Inc.

On April 16, 2018, the Company and Mining Boys Inc.'s owners, The Joker Group, Inc. successfully completed the closing and CarSmartt, Inc. is the 100% control owner of Mining Boys, Inc.

Mr. Capasso is pleased to announce that Mining Boys' new retail store in Miami Beach had 1st Quarter gross revenues of twenty-one thousand five hundred, fifty-one dollars ($21,551) its first quarter of operations for 2018 and reported net income of two thousand, seven hundred and fifteen dollars ($2,715). The Company reports its gross income for the 2nd Quarter to date as seventy-four thousand five hundred forty-eight dollars ($74,548), and net income of twenty-eight thousand, one hundred and three dollars ($28,103) which represent over 200% increase in income from its first Quarter 2018. Mining Boys has begun the @POSoBIT marketing campaign.

About CarSmartt®

CarSmartt (R) Inc. is a startup company and ride-sharing app located in Palo Alto CA (Silicon Valley). At CarSmartt (R) we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt (R) members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying for insurance coverage. All CarSmartt (R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt (R) is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico, and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada, and Latin America.

About Mining Boys, Inc.

Mining Boys, Inc. is the first retail store of Mining servers in the United States, a Florida corporation with its retail location at 531 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 33140, http://www.miningboys.com. Mining Boys' retail operations sell, own and host bitcoin mining servers. The Company has both retail and its own mining servers and receives profit from its retail sales and recurring revenue from its hosting facility in Georgia. @POSoBIT is owned by Mining Boys, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Carsmartt (R), Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Carsmartt (R), Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

CONTACT

Carsmartt (R)

228 Hamilton Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

Phone: 650-460-7416

Email: ir@carsmartt.com

SOURCE: CarSmartt, Inc.