Housebuilder Inland Homes announced on Wednesday that managing director Gary John Skinner has been appointed to the board of directors with immediate effect. Skinner has over 30 years of experience in the housebuilding industry and particularly specialises in the sourcing, acquisition and planning as well as the commercial delivery of construction projects. He joined AIM-traded firm Inland Homes as a managing director in February 2016 and has been responsible for forging construction ...

