Specialist mobile financial software services provider Vipera announced its preliminary audited financial results for the year ended 31 December on Wednesday, reporting a 27% rise in total revenue to 10.1m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said recurring revenue was ahead 43% at 1.6m. Its adjusted underlying EBITDA loss, excluding non-recurring items, improved to 0.1m from a 1m loss in 2016. The board said Vipera's recent acquisition in Spain was now profitable and expanding, while it also ...

