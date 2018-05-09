Life sciences company TyraTech updated the market on recent progress with its animal health products, following the successful sale of 'Vamousse' as announced on 4 December. The AIM-traded firm said its operational goals at the end of 2017 were to expand the market penetration of the products already launched, and to jump-start its development pipeline, focusing on products targeting the biggest markets of controlling internal parasites in production animals. For the beginning of the 2018 year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...