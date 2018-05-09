Healthcare-focused advisory group Cello Health told shareholders it had made a strong start to the year on Wednesday, as they met for the company's annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm - known until late last month as Cello Group - said that strength looked set to continue into the second quarter, based on current visibility. Chairman Allan Rich said that, at an operating level, Cello Health had a "robust" first quarter with good revenue growth and profit performance from Cello Health ...

