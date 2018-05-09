American speciality pharmaceuticals company Mylan reported a fall in revenue for first-quarter on Wednesday but upped its full year guidance. Despite revenues slipping to $2.68bn from the $2.72bn posted a year earlier, a result of lower volumes, and to a lesser extent, pricing, this was partially offset by new product introductions. The Street had been expecting $273bn. Net sales in North America came to $985.3m, a decrease of 19% over the prior year, primarily driven by a $108.7m decrease in ...

