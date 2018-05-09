

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has been ranked third, one step down from the previous year, among Forbes' annual ranking of the World's Most Powerful People.



After four successive years on top of the list, Russian President Vladimir Putin lost it to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who for the first time has been regarded as the most influential person on the planet.



The Magazine selected '75 men and women who make the world turn' from a global population of nearly 7.5 billion.



This year's list highlights the consolidation of power in the hands of an elite few. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, seizes the top spot for the first time ever after China's congress amended its constitution in March, broadening his influence and eliminating term limits. 'He enjoys a cult of personality not seen since Chairman Mao,' according to Forbes.



Putin has ruled Russia since May of 2000, and this year he was re-elected to a fourth term with nearly 77 percent of the vote. That's the largest margin of victory for any candidate for the office since the fall of the Soviet Union.



Forbes cites a number of reasons for the US President falling to the No. 3 spot one year into his term. 'Trump has seen limited success pushing his agenda through a Congress controlled by his own party, is under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, and can't shake off scandals arising from his personal and business life.'



The release of Forbes' list came the same day Trump embarrassed the world by announcing the decision to pull the U.S. out of the international nuclear deal with Iran.



The fourth most powerful person in the world also happens to be the most powerful woman: Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany. She is one rank down from last year.



Online marketing giant Amazon's head Jeff Bezos is in fifth position.



Pope Francis, who is the spiritual leader of more than a billion Catholics, stands at No. 6.



Microsoft founder Bill Gates is ranked next.



There are 17 new names on the list this year, including Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud (No. 8), the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked ninth.



Google CEO Larry Page rounds up top ten.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX