United First Partners ("UFP"), a leading independent Special Situations Group, covering special situations equities research and execution globally, is strengthening its execution team in Europe.

UFP recently hired Mark Brodie, an experienced event driven trader, who joins UFP as Head of European Execution. Prior to joining UFP, Mark held senior positions at Jefferies, JP Morgan and Bear Stearns on their respective European risk arb trading desks. Under Mark's leadership, UFP aims to expand its global sales and trading capabilities across special situations equities as a leading provider of best execution services.

United First Partners CEO Stephane Mardel commented: "In 2017, UFP spent significant time and resource to ensure a smooth implementation of MIFID II regulation for the benefits of our clients and stakeholders alike. The recent appointment of Mark is another step towards excellence in equities and special situations trading".

About UFP and Mariana UFP

United First Partners, part of the Mariana UFP group, is an independent mid-sized financial services firm, with a strong reputation and leading position in the Equities and Derivatives space. In Europe, UFP has been ranked number 1 independent Special Situations research by industry leading survey Extel over the past 6 years. Mariana UFP offers comprehensive cross-asset services in Europe (through Mariana UFP LLP, regulated by the FCA) and in North America (through United First Partners LLC, SEC regulated and member of FINRA and SIPC). The Mariana UFP group also offers structured products, advisory and asset management services. United First Partners and Mariana entered into a strategic alliance in May 2017 to generate synergies across the group's complementary business lines and play an active role in the industry consolidation.

