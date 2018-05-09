NEURONES: +5.8% organic growth in Q1 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Nanterre, May 9, 2018 (after trading)

Heading: Revenues Q12018

+5.8% organic growth in Q1 2018

(in € millions) Q1 2017

restated IFRS15 (*) Q1 2018

IFRS15 (*) growth of which organic Revenues 121.8 124.1 +1.9% +5.8%

Achievements

In the first quarter 2018, the group achieved 5.8% organic growth (compared to 13.5% in Q1 2017 which included an additional business day).

The operating profit over the quarter amounted to 8.4% (**) of revenues.

Compared to the 2017 reference document (available on www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)), the financial situation did not experience any significant changes.

Outlook

With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2018:

- approximately €490 million in revenues (with application of IFRS15),

- an operating profit of approximately 9% of revenues.

(*) Under the new IFRS15 standard applicable since January 1, 2018, for sales of software and hardware (mostly made in the framework of turnkey projects), only the gross margin is recognized in revenues, rather than the amount of sales as before. Therefore, starting in 2018, revenues are published in accordance with IFRS15. Revenues for the first quarter 2017 are restated for comparison purposes. Application of this standard reduces the group's revenues by around €9 million in 2017 and 2018, but naturally with no impact on operating profit.

(**) Unaudited and after inclusion of 0.3% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,100 employees, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)

Press Relations :

Florence Gillier Communication

Sabine GROSDIDIER

Tel.: +33 1 41 18 85 55

sabineg@fgcom.fr (mailto:sabineg@fgcom.fr)



NEURONES

Matthieu VAUTIER

Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) Investor Relations :

NEURONES

Paul-César BONNEL

Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

