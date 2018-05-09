Lubrizol Presents Estane ALR Series Aliphatic TPU for Surface Protection and Graphics Wraps at NPE 2018

CLEVELAND, May 9, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business is participating in NPE 2018, which will be held May 7-11, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Lubrizol is exhibiting at Booth S12115 in the South Hall of the Orange County Convention Center.

At its Expert Super Session on Tuesday, May 8, Lubrizol presented, "Estane TPU High Performance Solutions for Surface Protection and Graphics" showcasing the benefits of plasticizer-free Estane Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in applications such as paint protection, graphics vehicle wraps, automotive interiors, graphics media, signage, flooring, wind energy, architectural and consumer goods.

Estane TPU is one of the most consistent, high-quality surface protection solution enabling efficient processing and performance . Paint Protection Films (PPF) protect automotive finishes from abuse and the elements. It helps prevent paint chips caused by the impact of road debris and avoids corrosion from environmental contaminates. PPF is typically installed on the front bumper, hood, and quarter panels of vehicles, and may include doors and mirrors. Benefits from the ALR series include clarity, impact resistance, wettability, self-healing and UV resistance. The Estane ALR series aliphatic TPU are available in hard and soft grades for base and topcoat layers.



Newer applications benefitting from the Estane ALR series aliphatic TPU include graphics vehicle wraps, a rapidly growing market. For graphics wraps, Estane TPU is a non-vinyl, plasticizer free combined surface protection and print media solution that provides superior durability and ease of use during installation and removal. Compared to traditional vinyl solutions, Estane TPU provides exceptional performance for weathering resistance and longer lasting physical and aesthetic benefits - benefitting both the integrity of the film surface and the underlying vehicle surface. Films don't embrittle with time as do traditional solutions, and Estane ALR series aliphatic TPU is also fully recyclable. Low temperature flexibility allows for stretching and conformability at temperatures much lower than plasticized vinyl, while wettability provides compatibility with inks and a range of printing technologies.

Peter Kirk, global surface protection marketing manager for Engineered Polymers states, "Lubrizol is a market leader in surface protection technology, with more than 30 years experience sustaining performance in even the harshest environments." He continues, "We are well equipped to share our expertise with customers seeking to learn more about these exciting applications, which are growing rapidly across the world."

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified under ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

