Marijuana News Today: Canada Dominates PotThe marijuana news today adds further credence to something that anyone paying attention already knew: Canada is dominating the pot business.A new study from Washington, D.C.-based New Frontier Data Group, Inc. reveals that the Canadian marijuana companies are uniquely suited to take advantage, not only of the rush toward legalization in the Great White North, but also as suppliers of the world marijuana trade."Canadian (companies) are allowed to export abroad, making them some of the first companies in the world to sign international cannabis trade deals," said the report. (".

