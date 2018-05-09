

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses for much of Wednesday's session. However, the majority of the markets turned definitively higher in the afternoon, following the positive open on Wall Street.



Energy stocks were among the top performers Wednesday. Crude oil prices have surged following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Trump harshly criticized the nuclear agreement with Iran in remarks from the White House and signed a memorandum re-imposing sanctions on Iran.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.34 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.91 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.24 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.23 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.28 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.44 percent.



In Frankfurt, Dialog Semiconductor soared 13.69 percent after its underlying net income for the first quarter rose 19 percent from last year.



Siemens jumped 4.26 percent after lifting its full-year profit guidance.



Telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom shed 1.34 percent despite posting higher first-quarter profit and raising its outlook for the year.



Consumer goods firm Henkel declined 1.22 percent. The company's revenue fell in the first quarter due to negative currency effects and delivery problems in North America.



In London, Tullow Oil jumped 4.31 percent, Royal Dutch Shell climbed 3.38 percent and BP Plc advanced 3.92 percent as oil prices rallied more than 3 percent to hit 3-1/2-year highs.



Vodafone Group rose 0.55 percent. The telecommunications conglomerate has entered into a definitive agreement to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global.



Foodservice company Compass Group sank 4.70 percent after its first-half profit declined due to foreign exchange effects.



HSBC Holdings rose 1.25 percent after the Asia-focused lender said it would commence a share buy-back of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each for up to a maximum consideration of US$2 billion.



Provident Financial jumped 8.29 percent. The sub-prime lender said that each of the group's three businesses has started 2018 with positive momentum and the company is on-track to deliver results for 2018 in line with internal plans.



Tobacco firm Imperial Brands gained 6.17 percent after posting half-year results in line with expectations.



France's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in March, data from the statistical office Insee revealed Wednesday. Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in February and the expected growth of 0.4 percent.



Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom tumbled 4.2 percent on year in April, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in March.



A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest uptick in U.S. producer prices in the month of April. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in April after rising by 0.3 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased by less than anticipated in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose by 0.3 percent in March after climbing by 0.9 percent in February. Economists had expected wholesale inventories to increase by 0.5 percent.



