US commercial oil and product stockpiles shrank sharply last week, amid a big drop in imports. According to the Energy Information Administration, commercial crude oil inventories declined by 2.2m barrels over the week ending on 4 May, to reach 433.8m barrels. That came alongside a 2.2m barrel drop in the country's gasoline inventories and a 3.8m barrel drawdown in those of distillates. Net imports meanwhile declined by 955,000 b/d last week, with a 1.226m b/d drop in purchases from overseas ...

