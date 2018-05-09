RUBIS SCA: Rubis: Revenue: Up 36% - Global Volume Growth

PARIS / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / RUBIS SCA: Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was EUR1,217 million (+36%), with sustained sales volumes in distribution and support and services and a decline at Rubis Terminal.
- Rubis Énergie recorded growth in sales volume of 28% (+3% on a like-for-like basis);
- Rubis Support and Services, including the SARA refinery in the French Antilles and the Group's shipping and trading/supply business, generated revenue of EUR336m, having more than tripled its sales volume (+229%);
- Rubis Terminal (including the fully consolidated Antwerp site) recorded a 9% fall in revenues, particularly due to its business located in Turkey.
Unit margins for Rubis Énergie remained stable against a backdrop of rising prices for petroleum products (propane: up 11% over 12 months), again demonstrating the strong resilience of the business model.
Revenue (in EURm)
Q1 - 2018
Variation
Variation
Rubis Énergie
Europe
Caribbean
Africa
794
173
422
199
+25%
+14%
+31%
+25%
+8%
+14%
+9%
-
Rubis Support and Services
336
+103%
+99%
Rubis Terminal
Bulk liquid storage revenues
Fuel wholesale
87
36
51
-8%
-14%
-4%
-8%
-14%
-4%
Total consolidated revenue
1,217
+36%
+23%
No events have occurred since the publication of the financial statements as of 31 December 2017 that are likely to have a material effect on the Group's financial structure.
Rubis Énergie: fuel distribution
Rubis Énergie groups together all petroleum products distribution activities: service station networks, commercial fuel oil, aviation, marine, lubricants, bitumens and LPG.
Geographical distribution of volumes
(retail distribution)
In '000 m3
Q1 2018
Q1 2017
Variation
Variation
Europe
258
241
+7%
+4%
Caribbean
588
410
+43%
+7%
Africa
311
255
+22%
- 4%
Total
1,156
906
+28%
+3%
In the first quarter, retail distribution volumes reached 1,156,000 m3, an increase of 28%. Like-for-like volume growth was +3%, with details as follows:
- Europe: volumes sold in retail distribution reached 258,000 m3. The effect of winter was stronger than in 2017, leading to larger sales of fuel for heating. Volumes recorded solid growth of 4%, excluding the acquisition of the petrol station in Corsica;
- Caribbean: sales volumes was 588,000 m3, up by 43%. This substantial change is due to the acquisition in Haiti. Organic growth was nevertheless lively at 7%;
- Africa: the substantial increase in volumes to 311,000 m3, a rise of 22% which is linked to the acquisition in Madagascar; like-for-like sales volumes are 4% down for fuel oil and LPG and 3% down for bitumen. Sales were affected by temporary supply logistics constraints, whereas overall demand remained constant.
Rubis Support and Services: refining, trading/supply and shipping
The Support and Services business includes revenue from the SARA refinery in the French Antilles and the Group's shipping and trading/supply activities. Revenue for the period doubled, reaching EUR336m.
Trading/supply volumes for petroleum products virtually tripled to 780,000 m3, thanks to additional volume from the new acquisitions in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.
Rubis Terminal: liquid products storage
In the first quarter, revenue from deliveries and storage of liquid products for the Rubis Terminal division (excluding Antwerp) was EUR36m, a 14% decline.
Over the same period, Rubis Terminal's overall storage revenues (including Antwerp, now fully consolidated) fell by 9%, with details as follows:
- France: -5%
- oil storage revenues fell by 9% owing to a market-related downturn in trading revenues at the Dunkirk and Strasbourg sites and the expiry of contracts at Rouen,
- for other products, we can see a positive trend in the quarter, particularly in chemicals (up 15%) and molasses/oil seeds (up 17%), whereas fertiliser revenues show a downward movement over the period (-6%);
- Outside France: -14%
- the Rotterdam and Antwerp terminals posted a 16% rise in overall revenues, due to new capacity coming on stream in Antwerp, sustained demand, high utilisation rates for chemicals storage and extensions of contract terms,
- after an exceptional 2017 in terms of movements to and from northern Iraq, the Dörtyol terminal in Turkey saw a drop in activity due to geopolitical environment which was accentuated by the current unfavourable structure of the forward market; overall revenues are down by 52%.
Over the same period, wholesale revenues were EUR51m (down 4%). This fall had no material impact on profits.
Next meeting:
Ordinary General Meeting 7 June 2018
Half-yearly results 12 September 2018 (after market close)
Press Contact
PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli
Tel: 01 44 82 48 33
Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Investor Relations
Tel: 01 44 17 95 95
SOURCE: RUBIS SCA