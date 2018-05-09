Availability and consultation of preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

Regulatory News:

The Shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) to be held on Wednesday 30 May 2018 at 3 pm (Paris time) at the Maison des Arts et Métiers (salon La Rochefoucauld), 9 bis avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of 20 April 2018 and the notice of meeting in the BALO of 9 May 2018. These documents, as well as the Convening notice (including, in particular, the agenda, the proposed resolutions and the conditions regarding attendance and vote), are also available on Ipsen's website at the following address: www.ipsen.com, under the "Investors/Shareholders' meetings" section.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders may, up to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to send these documents, where appropriate at his/her express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a shareholding certificate ( attestation de participation) in the bearer securities accounts managed by the authorized intermediary.

in the bearer securities accounts managed by the authorized intermediary. Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's headquarters.

