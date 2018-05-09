EM Energy, Inc. Appoints New CFO

EM Energy Appoints Brad E. Herr Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / EM Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: RZPK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad E. Herr as Chief Financial Officer. "We are privileged to have Mr. Herr join our team. His experience in business development, accounting and legal background extends the capabilities of our management team."

In addition to serving as CFO for EM Energy, Mr. Herr is a Principal of Nexit Opportunities LLC, a small private equity firm, and also serves as CFO for SponsorsOne, Inc. SponsorsOne is a publicly traded company with emerging business opportunities. Brad graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Accounting in 1977 and a Juris Doctorate in 1983. In 2005, Mr. Herr received an MBA from Gonzaga University. Brad practiced law for 13 years focusing primarily on business representation and securities law. In 1996, Brad left the practice of law to pursue a career in business. Brad participated as legal counsel or principal in private and public offerings raising more than $75 million over his career. Brad has served as CFO, COO, President and Board Member for a number of publicly traded and private companies over the last 18 years. Brad brings a diverse business development, accounting and legal background to his current position with EM Energy.

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Herr as CFO, on March 20, 2018, EM Energy held its annual shareholder meeting. Of note, the following items were approved by the Shareholders: (i) a new corporate name for EM Energy, Inc., to be determined and effectuated at the discretion of the Board of Directors; (ii) authorization to increase the authorized common stock from 50,000,000 shares to 100,000,000 shares; (iii) ratification of the appointment of DeCoria, Maichel & Teague, P.S. as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal years ending May 31, 2016 through May 31, 2018; and (iv) the re-election of Patrick Bilton, Jerry Cornwell and David Tobias as Directors. A brief bio for each of our Directors is listed below:

Patrick Bilton . Mr. Bilton has provided Construction Management Services for the last 8 years after having sold his interest in a private company in 2007, followed by a 3-year transition to the new ownership as of 2010. Prior to April of 2018, Patrick provided services as a Project Manager, while also pursuing acquisitions for the publicly traded company CBDS.

Jerry Cornwell . Mr. Cornwell has a broad background in corporate administration, business development and business consulting. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan Environmental Corporation from 1993 until 2000. For the prior ten years, he was a principal of Corn-Mill Enterprises, a business advisory firm involved in Mergers/Acquisitions and Capital funding. From 1974 to 1983 Mr. Cornwell was owner, President and Chief Executive Officer of J. A. Cornwell, Inc. a land reclamation and irrigation development firm, with annual revenues of $135 million. In 1982 the company was listed #7 on Inc 500 fastest growing Private Companies. He has also served as Managing Member of two Investor Relations Company's from 1993 to the present: XXX Enterprises, LLC dba Bristol Media, Ltd. and Valhalla Financial Group, LLC. The services provided to clients range from initial merger of Microcap OTC companies to NASDAQ listed companies. In past 30 years Mr. Cornwell has accepted Board of

Directors and/or Officer positions, on more than 10 other public companies. He was elected to the Board of Directors by shareholders and appointed as President/CEO of Ryozanpaku International, Inc. on October 24, 2010. During his tenure, the Company was restructured and name was changed to EM Energy, Inc. He currently holds the position of President and Director.

David Tobias . Mr. Tobias has served as President of Wild Earth Naturals, Inc. since May, 2013. He also served as the President of Hemp, Inc. from August 2011 to January 9, 2014. From October 2009 until May 2011. Mr. Tobias held the position of Vice President at Medical Marijuana Inc.

Contact:

EM Energy, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd., Bldg 3 Suite 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

For further information regarding EM Energy, Inc., please contact:

Jerry Cornwell

Telephone: 760.898.1220

tcktsllc@earthlink.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: EM Energy, Inc.