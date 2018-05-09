Technavio's latest market research report on the global aircraft full authority digital electronic control market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global aircraft full authority digital electronic control market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft is a major factor driving the market's growth.

During 2015-2017, the order activity had slowed down for Boeing and Airbus. The slowdown in orders has not affected the major OEMs due to the unprecedented order backlogs in narrow-body and wide-body segments. New aircraft have been introduced due to the yearly increase in air traffic. To ensure scheduled deliveries, aircraft OEMs and their suppliers are revamping their production facilities. In 2015, Airbus opened a new production facility worth USD 600 million. This has been engaged in assembling A320 series of narrow-body aircraft, including A319s, A320s, and A321.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging NEMS technology for sensors as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft full authority digital electronic control market

Emerging NEMS technology for sensors

The adoption of nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) sensors is expected to increase as the aviation industry focuses on size, reliability, and performance. Additionally, advancements in sensors will support the manufacturers of FADEC to develop advanced, reliable products. NEMS transmits electrical and mechanical functionalities on a nanoscale. NEMS devices are suited for high-frequency applications when compared with micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) devices. Many aircraft manufacturers are focusing on NEMS related R&D investments.

"MEMS sensors are used in air data systems, engines and auxiliary power units, environment and cabin pressure systems, and other applications, such as flight tests and structural monitoring systems. A large-sized aircraft requires nearly 130 sensors. An engine FADEC requires about five to six additional sensors. FADEC analyzes the data received from the sensors for any given flight condition," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components

Global aircraft full authority digital electronic control market segmentation

This market research report segments the global aircraft full authority digital electronic control market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global aircraft full authority digital electronic control market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 47%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

