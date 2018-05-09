Inspiration Healthcare Group announced on Wednesday that NeuroproteXeon Limited, in which Inspiration Healthcare has an 8.1% fully diluted shareholding, has completed a distribution agreement. The AIM-traded medical device firm said the agreement with Linde AG is for the distribution of post cardiac arrest syndrome treatment AG XENEXTM (xenon by inhalation) in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland. The agreement features a multi-tiered royalty and 23m in milestone ...

