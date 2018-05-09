Property development finance firm Urban Exposure successfully raised £150m on Wednesday, its maiden day of trading on AIM, giving the company an initial market capitalisation of £165m. After a placing at 100p per share, the company was trading at 105.00p by the late afternoon. Randeesh Sandhu, chief executive of Urban Exposure, said: "We are delighted to begin trading on AIM today after an excellent reception during IPO process. Urban Exposure has a clear strategy to provide finance to ...

