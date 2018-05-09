US retailer Office Depot beat market expectations with its first-quarter results, despite witnessing a 64% drop in profits due to narrower margins, as the company raised its outlook for the rest of the year. The Floridian office supply chain returned a quarterly profit of $41m, or $0.07 per share, down from 22 cents in the year-ago period, as a result of narrowed gross margins from store and supply chain cost deleveraging, coupled with higher selling, general and administrative costs. ...

