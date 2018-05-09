Tesaro's stock price still is nothing but a tragedy. During the last 12 months the stock has lost almost two thirds of its worth. Instead of 150 USD, the price is around the 50 USD mark. If Tesaro should have a plan to reverse this trend, they should apply it now. Because at the moment the stock is on its way to hit the year low of 48.44 USD.

If this mark should be reached during the next weeks, further losses down to 40 USD or even 33 USD cannot be ruled out. Therefore, investors should ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...