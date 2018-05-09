Command Alkon: Introducing the Future of the Heavy Building Materials Digital Supply Chain

Command Alkon's Reimagined Brand Identity Highlights its Leadership in their Industry's Transformation to Drive Rapid Innovation and Create First-Class Experiences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon (https://www.commandalkon.com/), the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is thrilled to reveal its reimagined brand, story and logo today. The company's new identity includes a mantra capturing the essence of "the why" for people across the building materials community, that "Together We Build Amazing." Today's unveiling celebrates the commitment from concrete producers, raw material suppliers, contractors and haulers to drive digital transformation - marking a meaningful moment for the industry, the company, and the people who collectively build our world.

"Drawing on the industry reputation and strength of relationships we've built in each segment of our business, we believe our reimagined brand further aides our goal to lead the digitization of our industry, create clearer understanding, grow the market and further attract the very best talent around the world," said Phil Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. "Updating our identity reflects where we've been, where we're headed, and aligns our story to our strategy."

Over the last four decades, Command Alkon has revolutionized heavy building materials with market-leading industry solutions. Building on the proven performance and collaborative industry partnerships nurtured in that time, Command Alkon is aligning the brand to their focus on delivering A+ experiences to customers and partners, alongside a unified face across solutions and locations around the world. The new logo and Command Alkon Tri-Con mark reflect these qualities.

The Power of a Symbol - http://embed.vidyard.com/share/jjYF3zanKXz2gYXV5gn692 (http://embed.vidyard.com/share/jjYF3zanKXz2gYXV5gn692)

Command Alkon's new mantra - "Together We Build Amazing," captures the essence of the industry's collective vision, where all participants impact and are impacted by one another. When collaboration and partnership are infused in daily intra-enterprise and inter-enterprise operations, goals are accomplished more efficiently and effectively, and greater prosperity is achieved.

The reimagined brand's driving force are industry heroes from Command Alkon's global customer community. They possess the wisdom, courage, confidence and grit to challenge the status quo, solve pervasive problems, and redefine the way business gets done. Command Alkon believes their heroes epitomize success, and are honored to be their partners in their quest to build an amazing world.

"Over the years, Command Alkon has placed an enormous value on crafting new innovations to increase productivity, improve future outcomes, and help our customers perform to the best of their ability," said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing. "It's imperative for our identity to coordinate with our deep dedication to helping create amazing outcomes. The ability to thrive in a digital age, as well as positioning Command Alkon as the forward-thinking, human-centered technology company for the industry, is fundamental."

"Think you know Command Alkon?" - https://embed.vidyard.com/share/zr8wqh5jCajdGCr7GXMXZ1 (https://embed.vidyard.com/share/zr8wqh5jCajdGCr7GXMXZ1)

To complement their reimagined brand reveal, Command Alkon has also launched an updated website that provides a more customer-focused, mobile-friendly and dynamic user experience, with stories organized around critical business and technology achievements. The website can be found at commandalkon.com (http://www.commandalkon.com/).

Keep up with Command Alkon on Twitter (https://twitter.com/CMDALKON?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/command-alkon/), and don't forget to subscribe to the resource (http://mastery.commandalkon.com/) hub , envisioned to be an indispensable knowledge center for the heavy building material community.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com (http://www.commandalkon.com/).

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net (mailto:Becky@MediaFirst.Net)

Ed Rusch

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 2965

erusch@commandalkon.com (mailto:erusch@commandalkon.com)