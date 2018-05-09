UPCOMING DEADLINE: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018 (BRFS)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) who purchased shares between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) BRF employees paid bribes to regulators and politicians to subvert inspections in order to conceal unsanitary practices at the Company's meatpacking plants; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it came to light, would foreseeably subject the Company and its officers to heightened regulatory enforcement and/or prosecution; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BRF's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until May 11, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/brf-s-a?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

