Powers Sports Memorabilia Announces NFL #1 Draft Pick Baker Mayfield Signing Event

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Powers Sports Memorabilia, based in Lee's Summit, MO, has announced they are participating in an upcoming Baker Mayfield signing event. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner's private autograph signing event will take place this month. It will feature Mayfield, the #1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns autographing mini helmets, footballs, full size helmets, and jerseys. Both Cleveland and Oklahoma items will be signed.

Matt Powers, owner and founder of Powers Sports Memorabilia, says, "We are incredibly excited to be offering a Baker Mayfield signing to our customers. This will be his first autograph signing since being drafted as the #1 overall pick. We will require orders to be received by the 11th of May in order for them to be ready. Inscriptions such as 17 HEISMAN or #1 DRAFT PICK are also available."

While the exact date has not yet been set for the signing, it will take place in the middle of May and not before the 11th. Because exact details about the event have not yet been released, those interested can email matt@powerssportsmemorabilia.com or call 650-888-7915 for details on how to get personal items or items bought from Powers Sports Memorabilia signed.

Those interested can contact the company for more information on the Mayfield signing as well as on any other signings. So far, schedules have been released for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers star quarterback; and JD Martinez, the Red Sox star hitting over 300. With these signings, people can choose to purchase items directly from Powers Sports Memorabilia, which will then be sent out to them, or they can provide their own items, which will then be sent back.

Powers Sports Memorabilia always guarantees the authenticity of their items. Matt Powers continues, "Many customers ask what authenticity our autographs and collector's items come with, or ask how we authenticate our items. Whether your item is a signed baseball or a signed football jersey, it will 100% come with a certificate of authenticity."

People are encouraged to view their Facebook page for further information. Whenever new signing events are organized, they are listed on the Facebook page. The page also enables members of the community to ask questions.

Contact Powers Sports Memorabilia:



Matt Powers

(650) 888-7915

matt@powerssportsmemorabilia.com

Powers Sports Memorabilia 923 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Suite 203 Lee's Summit, MO 64064

SOURCE: Powers Sports Memorabilia