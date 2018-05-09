Synergy Power: San Francisco Bay Area Solar Company Completes State of the Art Energy Storage System Installation

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Synergy Power, located at 962 Sunset Drive, Livermore, CA, 94551, is proud to announce that they have installed a Solar plus Sharp SmartStorage® energy storage system at ILM Tool. ILM Tool is a Bay Area machine shop that had growing peak demand usage and required a new energy storage solution so that they would be able to continue to offer their quick turnaround time on thermoforming, plastic milling and machining, and sheet metal manufacturing. The SmartStorage® system has a capacity of 30 kW/40 kWh and is integrated with 584 Panasonic 325W modules along with SolarEdge inverters for a total of 189.8 kW solar PV system.

Eric Piekarczyk from Synergy Power says, "ILM Tool produces various prototypes for various industries and they have a strong focus on energy usage. We felt that the SmartStorage® solution, together with solar PV, was the perfect solution for their energy needs."

The system is particularly good for businesses that use a lot of heavy machinery and experience peak demand spikes. Additionally, ILM Tool is based in a territory where demand charges are very high. As a result, installation of the new system could also lead to significant cost savings.

The SmartStorage® system is state of the art technology with predictive controls and analytics that ensure stored electricity is released at the right moment. Synergy Power, as shown to those who view the Synergy Power Facebook page, has helped many customers in this area move over to solar in order for them to be able to reduce their energy bills as the utility rates in the area are relatively high. Installation of this system is expected to reduce ILM Tool's energy usage by as much as 240 kW per year.

Additionally, the SmartStorage® system comes with a 10 year asset management service agreement. This means that maintenance is included as standard, including a performance guarantee. This means that the deficit will be compensated by Sharp, the manufacturers of the SmartStorage® system, if peak demand reductions are not met. Meanwhile, the system itself was purchased from CED GreenTech, a distributor that is part of Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. This is one of this country's largest distributors of its kind.

Synergy Power specializes in solar power energy solutions in the Sacramento, Central Valley, and Bay Area regions of the state. People are encouraged to learn about their solar panel installation services and get more information by visiting the company website.

Contact Synergy Power:



Eric Piekarczyk

866.877.0901

eric@synergypower.com

962 Sunset Drive, Livermore, CA, 94551

SOURCE: Synergy Power