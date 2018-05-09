Billy Gene Is Marketing Inc.: Billy Gene is Marketing Launches New Website Promising to Deliver the Latest in Digital Marketing Advice

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Marketing agency Billy Gene Is Marketing Inc. is proud to announce the launch of their brand new website, where people can access advice and tips from Billy Gene Is Marketing. This site focuses on teaching marketers how to use social media to increase their local business marketing return on investment. The company was founded by its CEO, Billy Gene Shaw III.

Billy Gene himself says: "We offer private training for the world's smartest marketers. We have built a significant community through our own social media channels and now felt ready to expand this further by also building a website that contains our most important pieces of advice and tips. Checkout the website, but believe me, there is so much more to come."

People are also encouraged to view their Facebook page. Here, Billy Gene Is Marketing regularly releases pieces of information vital to those wanting to be more successful in online marketing. Additionally, it links to the company's various webinars, podcasts, and more. The company often 'goes live' on Facebook so that followers can participate in various Q&A sessions and more.

"We address pretty much every element of online marketing through our website and social media pages," says Billy Gene. "Only recently, we discussed how much people should charge their clients, for instance. Not just that, we also set ourselves key targets so that we can show you that our advice really works. For instance, we set ourselves the challenge of hitting $1 million in April. Unfortunately, we only got to $917,000."

Billy Gene Is Marketing also releases informative videos on their YouTube channel. Essentially, the company has taken a three pronged approach. Firstly, they will continue to use their social media pages to engage directly with their followers and clients. Secondly, their YouTube channel contains various informative videos, which are also highly beneficial for those who are unable to take part in any of the Live events on the Facebook page. Finally, the new website will feature all this information at the same time in one place, as well as various informative blogs, how to guides, and other forms of tips and advice from Billy Gene himself.

