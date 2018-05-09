21st Century Fox bought seven television stations from Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Tribune Media for $910m on Wednesday, extend the reach of Fox Television Stations to nearly half of US households and 19 of the top 201 DMA's. The stations include KCPQ in Seattle; WSFL in Miami; KDVR in Denver; WJW in Cleveland; KTXL in Sacramento; KSWB in San Diego and KSTU in Salt Lake City. "This transaction illustrates Fox's commitment to local broadcasting and we are pleased to add these stations to our ...

