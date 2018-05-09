Shareholder Alert: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. - SPB

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ("Spectrum Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPB) on behalf of shareholders.

Spectrum Brands investors who wish to discuss this investigation and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at www.kaskelalaw.com/investigation/spectrum.

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum Brands disclosed that the Company's "second quarter performance was very disappointing" as a result of "challenges related to our two greenfield manufacturing and distribution projects." Additionally, the Company disclosed that "external cost headwinds and mix combined to deliver a significant negative impact on our sales and margins," and that "the magnitude of our second quarter shortfall and manufacturing and distribution center start-up inefficiencies has caused us to lower our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from continuing operations by $57 million at the mid-point and adjusted free cash flow on a total company basis by $135 million ."

Following this news, shares of Spectrum Brands' common stock declined $19.22 per share, or over 20%, to close on April 26, 2018 at $75.01, on heavy trading volume.

Kaskela Law LLC's investigation concerns whether Spectrum Brands and its senior executive officers issued false and misleading statements to investors and thereby violated the federal securities laws. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC