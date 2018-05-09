Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2018





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) today reported net income of $13.8 million, EPS of $0.09, and Adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director, commented, "We are pleased with our results for the first quarter which provide a good start to 2018 with all our key operating and financial indicators reflecting the strength of our assets." Mr. Ganoza added, "The Company achieved record silver and gold production along with industry leading margins and cash flow generation." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "Fortuna's business strength and liquidity will provide the necessary flexibility to meet funding requirements for the development of the Lindero Project."

First quarter consolidated financial highlights:

Sales of $70.4 million compared to $64.8 million in Q1 2017

Net income of $13.8 million compared to $13.0 million in Q1 2017

EPS of $0.09 compared to $0.08 in Q1 2017

Cash flow from operations of $20.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million compared to $8.9 million and $30.2 million in Q1 2017

Cash position, including short term investments, as at March 31, 2018 was $217.3 million

Silver and gold production of 2,401,458 and 15,041 ounces, respectively

AISC(1) per ounce of payable silver was $2.11

(1) All-in sustaining cash cost is net of by-product credits for gold, lead and zinc

First quarter consolidated financial results

Consolidated Metrics Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Change Financial (Expressed in $ millions except per share information) Sales $ 70.4 $ 64.8 9 % Mine operating income 31.3 27.2 15 % Operating income 22.4 19.6 14 % Net income 13.8 13.0 6 % Earnings per share (basic) 0.09 0.08 13 % Earnings per share (diluted) 0.09 0.08 13 % Adjusted net income 13.0 14.0 -7 % Adjusted EBITDA 31.8 30.2 5 % Cash provided by operating activities 20.1 8.9 126 % Cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital 15.2 15.6 -3 % Capex (sustaining) 4.1 5.1 -19 % Capex (non-sustaining) 4.9 1.9 157 % Capex (Brownfield) 2.3 2.7 -17 % AISC1 2.1 6.1 -65 % Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 % Change Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 217.3 $ 212.6 2 % Total assets $ 707.5 $ 706.6 0 % Non-current bank loan $ 39.6 $ 39.9 -1 %

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $13.8 million or $0.09 per share compared to $13.0 million or $0.08 per share for the comparable quarter in 2017. Higher sales of 9% over the comparable quarter resulted in turn in higher operating income of 14% which was partially offset at the net income level by a higher income tax expense. The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2018 was 38% compared to 26% for the same quarter in 2017. The low effective tax rate in 2017 was due to a high inflation rate and a strong Mexican Peso against the US dollar in Q1 2017 which have a positive impact on our Mexican operation, and lowered the income tax expense.

Adjusted net income was $13.0 million compared to $14.0 million in 2017, a decrease of $1.0 million after adjusting for unrealized gains on lead and zinc derivative contracts.

Silver and gold sold were 7% and 9% lower than actual metal produced reflecting higher concentrate inventory at the end of the first quarter associated with a change in our sales contract at the San Jose mine in the first quarter which involves a shift from local delivery of the concentrates to export of concentrate. This increased our concentrate inventory 618 tonnes with an estimated value of $4.1 million. The delay in the recognition of this sale would have contributed approximately $2.7 million to pre-tax earnings or $0.01 per share after tax.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea037562-3817-4597-a0fe-b8f60f97c76a (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea037562-3817-4597-a0fe-b8f60f97c76a)

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.6 million over the prior year to $31.8 million as higher sales of $5.6 million over the comparable period in 2017 were partially offset by increases of $1.5 million in mine operating costs, $0.8 million in mine selling, general and administration costs, $1.3 million in share-based payment expense and $1.0 million in realized losses from commodity derivative contracts.

Cash provided by operating activities was $20.1 million or 126% higher than the $8.9 million for the same period in 2017.

As at March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $217.3 million (December 31, 2017: $212.6 million). On January 26, 2018 the Company closed an amendment to its existing credit facility with Scotiabank to expand the facility from $40.0 million to $120.0 million. This takes our total sources of liquidity as at the end of the quarter to over $290.0 million which along with the current rate of free cash flow generated from our existing operations should provide sufficient liquidity to meet our funding needs during the construction of the Lindero project.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended March 31, Mine Production 2018 2017 Tonnes milled 258,204 267,268 Average tonnes milled per day 3,011 3,108 Silver Grade (g/t) 284 226 Recovery (%) 93 92 Production (oz) 2,185,913 1,792,967 Metal sold (oz) 2,011,260 1,779,203 Realized price ($/oz) 16.65 17.46 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.94 1.67 Recovery (%) 92 91 Production (oz) 14,882 13,116 Metal sold (oz) 13,748 13,040 Realized price ($/oz) 1,329 1,220 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)1 -0.33 1.34 Production cash cost ($/t) 65.26 56.85 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/t) 203.81 161.75 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag)1 4.03 6.60 1 Net of by-product credits from gold

The San Jose Mine produced 2,185,913 ounces of silver and 14,882 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2018 which were 22% and 13% above the comparable period in 2017. Average head grades for silver and gold were 284 g/t and 1.94 g/t which were 25% and 16% higher than the comparable period in 2017.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore was $65.3, or 15% above the $56.9 cash cost for the comparable quarter in 2017 and 7% above annual guidance of $61.2. The higher cost compared to guidance was due to one-time items related to the operations of the dry stack tailings facility ($3.4/tonne), higher transportation costs due to increased shipments ($2.4/tonne) and faster execution of community relations program ($1.5/tonne). Cash cost per tonne for the remainder of the year is expected to be in line with guidance.

All-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $4.0 for first quarter of 2018 and was below the annual guidance of $6.6 as a result of lower execution on sustaining capital and improvements in concentrate commercial terms.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended March 31, Mine Production 2018 2017 Tonnes milled 129,620 129,369 Average tonnes milled per day 1,473 1,470 Silver Grade (g/t) 61 68 Recovery (%) 84 85 Production (oz) 215,545 240,224 Metal sold (oz) 220,290 236,068 Realized price ($/oz) 16.79 17.33 Lead Grade (%) 2.72 2.76 Recovery (%) 91 92 Production (000's lbs) 7,040 7,211 Metal sold (000's lbs) 7,269 7,037 Realized price ($/lb) 1.14 1.03 Zinc Grade (%) 4.31 4.17 Recovery (%) 90 91 Production (000's lbs) 11,028 10,816 Metal sold (000's lbs) 11,078 10,702 Realized price ($/lb) 1.55 1.26 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)1 (54.08 ) (31.54 ) Production cash cost ($/t) 78.68 73.30 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/t) 190.33 158.92 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag)1 (31.36 ) (11.97 ) 1 Net of by-product credits from gold, lead and zinc

Quarterly Results

The Caylloma Mine produced 7.0 million pounds of lead and 11.0 million pounds of zinc which were 2% below and 2% above the comparable quarter in 2017. Average head grades for lead and zinc were 2.72% and 4.31%. Silver production was 215,545 ounces which was 10% lower than the comparable period in 2017 and average silver head grade was 10% lower than in 2017. Metallurgical recovery was 84% or 1% lower than in 2017.

Cash cost per tonne of processed ore for the first quarter of 2018 was $78.7, which was 7% higher than the $73.3 cash cost for the comparable quarter in 2017 and 3% below annual guidance of $81.3.

All-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was a negative $31.4 for the first quarter 2018 which was significantly below the annual guidance of a negative $5.2 as a result of higher by-product credits.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income

Q1 2018 Adjustments Q1 2018

adjusted Q1 2017 Adjustments Q1 2017

adjusted Sales 70.4 70.4 64.8 64.8 Cost of sales 39.1 39.1 37.7 37.7 Mine operating income 31.3 - 31.3 27.2 - 27.2 Selling, general and administration 6.9 6.9 5.3 5.3 Exploration and evaluation 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Share of loss of equity-accounted investee (0.2 ) 0.2 - 0.1 (0.1 ) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 Operating Income 22.3 (0.2 ) 22.1 19.6 0.1 19.7 Interest income (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Interest expense 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Other finance items 0.4 (0.4 ) - - - Accretion of provisions 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 (Gain) loss on financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value (0.4 ) 1.4 1.0 1.6 (0.6 ) 1.0 Income before taxes 22.3 (1.2 ) 21.1 17.6 0.7 18.3 Current income tax expense 9.7 (0.4 ) 9.3 8.0 (0.3 ) 7.7 Deferred income tax recovery (1.2 ) (1.2 ) (3.4 ) (3.4 ) Net income for the year 13.8 (0.8 ) 13.0 13.0 1.0 14.0 EPS 0.09 (0.00 ) 0.09 0.08 0.00 0.08

