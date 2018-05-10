

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) announced it is working with supply base to offset impacts of a fire that occurred at one of the company's suppliers which is affecting the production of certain vehicles, due to a shortage of die-cast components. F-150 production is suspended at Kansas City Assembly Plant and will also be suspended at the Dearborn Truck Plant. Ford F-Series Super Duty production is down at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. Ford expects Super Duty production to continue at Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake.



Ford Motor stated that, while the production shortage is expected to have an adverse impact on the company's near term results, the guidance of delivering an adjusted EPS in the range of $1.45 to $1.701 for the full year is unchanged.



