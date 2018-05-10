

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $236.02 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $32.16 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Senior Housing Properties Trust reported adjusted earnings of $107.16 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $275.82 million from $264.56 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $107.16 Mln. vs. $108.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $275.82 Mln vs. $264.56 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX