

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release April figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent on year, slowing from 2.1 percent in March. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 3.4 percent, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see March figures for current account and April data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.929 trillion yen, up from 2.076 trillion yen in February. Overall bank lending is tipped to rise 1.9 percent on year, slowing from 2.0 percent in March.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 49.0, up from 48.9 in March. The outlook survey is called at 49.9, up from 49.6.



The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.25 percent.



Malaysia also will see March figures for industrial production and unemployment. In February, industrial production was up 3.0 percent on year, while the jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia will be closed on Thursday in observance of Ascension Day and will re-open on Friday.



