Nexen Tire Supports New York City Department of Transportation's "Vision Zero" Safe Driving Campaign

Nexen Tire issues Times Square billboard in support of New York City Department of Transportation's safety campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that its U.S. corporation, Nexen Tire USA, has aligned with the New York City Department of Transportation in the new "Vision Zero" driver safety campaign by launching a digital billboard in Times Square, New York.

"Vision Zero" is aimed at educating global drivers on safe driving and vehicle maintenance. In the 15-second clip launched on April 23, Nexen Tire captures the 30 million drivers around the world who depend on its tires to keep them safe on the road. The Nexen Tire spot will run until December 31, continuously sending the message on driver safety to nearly 1.5 million daily visitors of Duffy Square in Times Square District.

"Nexen Tire's top priority has always been safety, and we are proud to be supporting the New York City Department of Transportation in its driver safety campaign," said Jong Sun Kim, CEO of Nexen Tire USA. "With the opportunity to deliver the message via billboards at the most vibrant tourist location of the world, we hope to demonstrate our efforts not only in developing quality and safe tires but also in raising awareness of safe driving."

A 15-second Nexen Tire spot will run immediately following the Department of Transportation's "Vision Zero" spot. The clip will also appear during the famous Thanksgiving Parade and Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop, delivering the message of safety equipment and driver safety to global tourists and U.S. citizen to take back to their hometowns. To see the full video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLJ-Zzi44is.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

