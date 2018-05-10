

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 525.075 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for a gain of 1.9 percent and was up from 2.0 percent in March.



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 2.0 percent on year to 456.623 trillion yen. That also topped forecasts for 1.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Lending from trusts was up 2.3 percent on year to 68.452 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 21.4 percent to 2.679 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX